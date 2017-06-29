Saturday Night Fever opening for Festival Too

There really will be Saturday Night Fever for Festival Too fans on Saturday – with The Bootleg Bee Gees headlining the opening night’s programme.

It will be staged on the riverside at King’s Staithe Square in Lynn – complete with food stalls, children’s rides and the traditional fireworks display.

DixieMix

Rated one of Europe’s largest non-ticketed free music festivals, Festival Too has an impressive line-up of acts – right through to the final night on Saturday, July 15, when top band Busted will be on stage at the Tuesday Market Place.

The Bootleg Bee Gees, a fully self-contained trio, have played throughout the UK with their incredible recreation of the romantic ballads and fantastic disco tracks written by the Gibb brothers.

Listen out for, or sing along to, all the greatest hits such as Night Fever, Stayin’ Alive, Words, How Deep Is Your Love, Tragedy and Jive Talkin’. The evening starts from 8pm, with The Bootleg Bee Gees on stage from 8.30pm.

The fireworks, sponsored by Lovell, will start at 10.30pm (weather permitting) from the West Lynn side of the river.

Lynn-based bus company Lynx are once again operating free buses home during Festival Too and tomorrow the service will depart from Lynn’s bus station at 10.45pm (or 15 minutes after the finish if later) to Hunstanton via Dersingham, Snettisham and Heacham.

Staying on the King’s Staithe Square, there is a first for Festival Too with “Jazz Sunday” with a programme from Springwood Big Band, Redemption and DixieMix.

Sunday’s music starts at 1pm with highly regarded local Springwood School Big Band. Next on stage will be East Anglian band Redemption, playing their own take on hits by the likes of B.B. King, James Brown, Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Doobie Brothers and Stevie Wonder.

Finally, at 3pm, it’s the turn of DixieMix, East Anglia’s hottest jazz band, bringing traditional toe-tapping jazz with a twist.

This year’s Festival Too has cost more than £85,000 to put on – and every penny of that has to be raised by various events, sponsorship, donations and a bucket collection during the Festival itself.

Festival-goers attending this summer’s free concerts are asked to put in £1 in a bucket to help ensure the future of Festival Too for years to come.

As well as the music at King’s Staithe Square and then at the Tuesday Market Place, a programme of free street entertainment has once again been arranged and from 10am to 4pm tomorrow watch out for clowns, puppets and street entertainers at various sites in the town centre.

Full details of the Festival Too programme can be seen at www.festivaltoo.co.uk