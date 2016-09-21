Search on for a Chihuahua to star in Lynn Players next musical

An important cast member is missing for the forthcoming King’s Lynn Players’ production of Legally Blonde – and Lynn News readers are being asked if they can help.

The unusual thing is this cast member needs four legs … Bruiser the Chihuahua is arguably the star of the show and the theatre group needs a friendly and cute small dog, ideally a Chihuahua, who is a born performer!

They will be holding auditions next Wednesday, September 28, at the Howard Junior School in Gaywood at 7.15pm.

Interested pooches must get their owners to contact The Players and register their interest by emailing pictures to Tom Clarke on tomclarke80@sky.com

The show centres on Elle Woods (played by Bryony Ding), a girl who loves to be pampered and shop ’til she drops!

But don’t let that seemingly ‘dumb blonde’ appearance fool you. This sorority sister is smarter than she seems and doesn’t take no for an answer! When her boyfriend Warner dumps her for someone more ‘serious’ she vows to ditch the credit card and pick up her books to study.

Ready to revamp her image, Elle goes where no Delta Nu sorority girl has gone before - Harvard Law School!

Based on the hit Hollywood Film, Legally Blonde takes us from the sorority house to the halls of justice with Harvard’s blondest new student. Featuring the hit songs ‘Omigod you Guys’, ‘Bend and Snap’, ‘Whipped into Shape’ and ‘Legally Blonde’, it’s a show that took Broadway and The West End by storm

Following the success of 2014’s Whistle Down the Wind and last year’s The Addams Family - The Musical, now’s the chance to join the award-winning King’s Lynn Players at the Guildhall of St George in November.

Tickets are now on sale for Legally Blonde - The Musical to be staged at Lynn Arts Centre from Wednesday-Saturday, November 16-20, nightly at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm; tickets are adults £14.50 and £13.50 for concessions and are available at www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk or the box office on 01553 764864.