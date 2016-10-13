Sedgeford sell-out for ‘cutting edge’ theatre

A show with a difference is being staged thanks to bold and ambitious programming at Sedgeford Village Hall – and it has already quickly sold out.

“May Contain Food – May Contain You” by award-winning theatre company Protein is going to the venue on Friday, October 28.

Through the Rural Touring Dance Initiative, Creative Arts East has been able to secure a date for this prestigious performance, which has been developed especially to fit smaller performance spaces.

Karen Kidman, the touring manager, said: “This new initiative has been brilliant to enable our communities to be able to take such incredible dance performances. Sedgeford Village Hall often promotes cutting edge work and we are proud to be able to support them in this.”

Luca Silverstrini, the artist director of Protein, has created a witty duet. The piece of dance and music theatre is inspired by social occasions and life at mealtimes.

This year’s spring tour by Protein visited 17 venues and performed 48 shows, receiving rave reviews and positive feedback from audiences.

The performers invite you to sit at a table, offer a tasting menu and then serve a show that explores our relationship with food.

All sound is performed a cappella as movement is composed and music is choreographed, creating an intimate experience of indulgence, nostalgia and mischief.

Audiences will be invited to bring local specialities and dishes to share.

This event is organised in partnership with Creative Arts East with funding by Arts Council England, Norfolk County Council and West Norfolk Borough Council.