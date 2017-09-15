Singalonga King’s Lynn choir

There’s a chance to meet and hear the King’s Lynn Male Voice Choir next week.

They’re staging an open rehearsal on Saturday, September 23, at 10.30am at St Nicholas’ Chapel, King’s Lynn.

Come and meet the choir in their Diamond Jubilee year, watch the rehearsal and join in if you want to – words and music will be provided.

Singing is good for you in every way – it improves your breathing, concentration, posture and self-confidence. It’s fun, too! So drop in on the 23rd – the choir would be very pleased to see you.