Ska-punk party gig at King’s Lynn club

The Matty G & Li’l Winter Promotions group are celebrating their one year anniversary with a special ska-punk party at Lynn Workers Club next Friday, December 2, starting at 7pm.

This will feature two special guest acts currently touring the country together, The Hostiles and Plush Fish, joined for this gig by Couch and Smoking with Indians.

Plush Fish

Matty G And Li’l Winter Promotions have recently re-formatted their events and are now working with new venues such as this one at the Workers Club, which enables the shows to be ‘all ages welcome’ (under 18s accompanied by an adult)

The Hostiles are an American fronted Ska-Punk band from Scotland! Described as “awesome” by Aaron Barrett of the band Reel Big Fish, The Hostiles bring the upbeat energy of west coast US ska punk to the less-sunny climes of west coast Scotland. Their take is spirited and infectious, combining distorted guitars riffs, low-slung rhythms, in-your-face vocals and a two-pronged brass backbone of trumpet and trombone. It’s a formula that’s helped the five-piece build a strong reputation on the live circuit.

All the way from Moscow, Plush Fish are a ska/skate-punk band known as “the most touring band in Russia”, playing around 100 shows a year. Since 2011 Plush Fish have been constantly playing across Europe; in 2014 the group visited Israel and later that year were presented as ‘single ska band’ at the Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Influenced by bands such as Blink 182, Bowling for Soup and Green Day; Couch are an energetic pop-punk band from Norwich and have been on the circuit since 2012.

Couch

Smoking With Indians are an original four-piece rock/indie band from Wisbech, influenced by bands such as Cage The Elephant, The Libertines, Rolling Stones, The Beatles and Oasis

Advance tickets are just £3 and available from www.wegottickets.com/MGLWpromotions; on the door price £5 before 8.30pm and £6 after. For more information on this and future events at www.facebook.com/MGLWpromotions