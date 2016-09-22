Snettisham parish church special fundraising events

A recital and two film shows have been arranged to raise funds for Snettisham parish church, which has recently had extensive work done to the roof and west window.

Members of the Friends of St Mary’s organise events throughout the year to raise funds for the magnificent 14th century building.

On Saturday week, October 1, there will be a lunchtime recital by international harpsichord player Gerald Gifford, who will bring his own specially commissioned harpsichord on which to play.

This will be held at the church, starting at noon, with Gifford playing The Best of Baroque.

There is no admission charge, but a retiring collection will be held and a simple lunch provided.

The first film screening at the church hall on Saturday evening will be the 2015 drama Youth (15) which stars Michael Caine. This starts at 7pm (doors open 6.30pm) and tickets at £5 to include a welcome drink are available from The Grapes Gallery in Snettisham.

Next month’s screening will be Bridge of Spies (12A), a 2015 Cold War drama which stars Tom Hanks. This will be shown at 3pm on Saturday, October 15, and tickets at £5 to include tea and cakes are again available from Grapes Gallery.

Marian Abramovich, chair of The Friends of St Mary’s, said: “Work on the roof was funded by a government grant but The Friends of St Mary’s paid for repairs to the west window.

“The Friends are a non-religious group that just love this amazing building and want to see it maintained for present and future generations to come. Other work in the pipeline is a new hospitality unit to be installed in coming months.”