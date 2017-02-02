Snowdrop walks to enjoy during February

You can enjoy snowdrop walks at Oxburgh Hall this weekend – and there are more venues available later in the month around the county.

The Oxburgh walks are free (normal admission charges apply for the venue) and are at 11.30am-12.30pm on Saturday or 2-3pm on Sunday.

The snowdrop walks continue each weekend at the same time through to March 11-12 and booking is not needed.

Visitors can either join one of the garden stewards for a walk taking in the beauty of the snowdrops and aconites carpeting the ground beneath the trees or you can take yourself on a stroll to view them through the gardens and woodlands.

However, depending on the weather conditions, there may be many snowdrops to see or few; trails are available for families.

The second annual National Gardens Scheme Snowdrop Festival features four well-known gardens in Norfolk starting on Saturday, February 18, with Matthew and Caroline Fleming’s magnificent garden at Horstead House in Mill Road, Horstead, NR12 7AU.

There are millions of these popular flowers on show in woodland and riverside settings; the garden is open from 11am to 4pm and admission is £4 with free entry for children and there will be homemade teas available.

On Sunday, February 26, you can visit Bagthorpe Hall, near East Rudham, PE31 6QY with a circular woodland walk through snowdrops. Delicious warming soup made from vegetables grown on the estate farm will be available; the gardens are open from 11am to 4pm and admission is £4, children free.

Also on February 26 and on Sunday, March 5, there are no fewer than 90 varieties of snowdrops to grab your attention at Chestnut Farm in West Beckham NR25 6NX. Here there will also be plenty of other late winter flowers to admire with some heavenly scented shrubs. Owners John and Judy McNeil Wilson have over 50 years of gardening expertise and are always keen to share their knowledge with visitors. The gardens are open from 11am to 4pm, admission is £5 with children free; refreshments will be available.

On Sunday, March 5, the president of the Royal Horticultural Society, Sir Nicholas Bacon has agreed to open his garden at Raveningham Hall, Raveningham near Norwich NR14 6NS. There will be snowdrops on display along with much else to admire in this renowned country house garden. The gardens are open from 11am to 4pm, admission is £5 with children free and home-made teas available.