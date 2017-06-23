Soap star signs up for King’s Lynn panto

Top billing at the this year’s festive panto at Lynn Corn Exchange will go to Ian Reddington who has starred in both EastEnders and Coronation Street.

Ian, who will lead the cast in the role of Flesh Creep in Jack and the Beanstalk, became the nation’s favourite as Richard Cole aka Tricky Dicky in EastEnders and then became one of only two actors to portray a major role in the UK’s two biggest soap operas (the other being Michelle Collins) after his portrayal of Vernon Tomlin the hapless drummer in Coronation Street.

Ian Marr the popular panto Dame

Having trained at RADA, his other work includes Dr Who, Shameless, Benidorm, Inspector Morse, Robin Hood, Outlander, The Queen’s Nose and The Dumping Ground, among many others.

After seven increasingly successful years working with Jordan Productions, it will be Fe Fi Fo Fun with a GIANT of a pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk following last year’s smash hit Cinderella.

And returning by ever popular demand for his eighth incredible year as director, and this year playing Dame Trott, is audience favourite Ian Marr. Ian will be teaming up with Scott Cripps, who together make a hilarious double act, and Scott will be playing the role of Simple Simon, returning from last year’s stand out performance as Buttons.

After delighting audiences last year as the role of the broker’s man, there is also a return for KL.FM’s Posh Charles ... Oh yes there is.

Posh Charles from KL.FM

The Corn Exchange’s director of culture and communication, Nina McKenna, said: “This year we have a fantastic cast. We are so pleased to welcome Ian Reddington and we think he’ll make a fabulous Flesh Creep! It is great to have Ian and Scott back working together, they are a fantastic double act and bring so much fun and laughter to the show!

“More professional cast details will be announced soon.

“So join intrepid Jack on the adventure of a lifetime as he scampers boldly up the beanstalk to do battle with Giant Blunderbore. Does Dame Trott finally get her man?

“Can Simple Simon work out which end of the cow needs milking? Will Clarabelle remember her dance mooo-ves!?!

Scott Cripps

“With all the ingredients of a perfect panto, don’t miss this year’s production of West Norfolk’s favourite panto Jack and the Beanstalk!

“We hope you come along and join us for this wonderful production full of fun for all ages.”

Tickets are on sale now and you can take advantage of an early bird offer – book before July 10 to get tickets for £18.

Open dance auditions for 8-18 years olds will take place on Sunday, September 3, and for details of how to take part, visit the Corn Exchange website.

The pantomime is once again sponsored by J & K Glass & Glazing and in association with KL.FM; Jack and the Beanstalk opens at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on Friday, December 8, and the show continues to Sunday, December 31.