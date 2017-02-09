Something fishy at Greyfriars Art Space in Lynn

Opening this weekend is “It’s A Fishy Business” by artist Tony Bellars, who is returning with his second solo exhibition at Greyfriars Art Space in St James Street, Lynn.

This is a quirky show which will make you smile, with an array of exciting, innovative, inspiring and very colourful, retrospective and recent paintings, sculptures and assemblages of fish and fishing, with works dating back to the early 1990s until the present day.

Interesting sketch books, notes and drawings, showing how ideas for pieces in the exhibition developed, will also be on display.

You can join Tony at the opening of his show on Saturday from noon to 4pm. Everyone is welcome and admission is free at Greyfriars Art Space

“It’s A Fishy Business” will then be open for two weeks through to Saturday, February 25 (10am-4pm, Monday-Saturday).