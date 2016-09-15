Special guest for King’s Lynn Music Society

A new season for Lynn Music Society starts on Wednesday (September 21) at 7.30pm in the Town Hall, King’s Lynn when Sandy Burnett will give an illustrated talk entitled “Beethoven’s Long Shadow”.

Burnett was a guest of the society two years ago when his presentation was so enjoyed he was asked to return as soon as his busy schedule would allow.

Doors open at 7pm for tea/coffee; visitors are welcome, £10 at the door, free for under 18s, students in full time education and those with affiliation to FRMS.

Sandy Burnett was born on the Scottish Isle of Bute, studied in Glasgow and then in Cambridge (MA in music). His career is varied and as a double bass player he is a respected figure on the London jazz scene and is a member of Blue Harlem.

His conducting credits include the Southbank Sinfonia, Tallis Chamber Orchestra, Guildhall School of Music Big Band, Junior Academy Symphony Orchestra of the Royal Academy of Music and the Pegasus Choir.

He has also worked as a musical director in several productions for the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre, while for Cameron Mackintosh he conducted more than 100 performances of Carousel.

From the mid-1990s he rose to prominence as one of the core team of voices on BBC Radio 3. He has interviewed some of the great performers of today, introduced live Proms from the Royal Albert Hall and concerts from the Edinburgh Festival.

He is always in demand for his ability to communicate the essence and meaning of music in a clear and accessible way.