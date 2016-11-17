Special screening of The Final Reel at Lynn Arts Centre

Lynn Community Cinema Club will be having a very special screening of The Final Reel at St George’s Guildhall (Arts Centre), on Wednesday at 7.30pm.

This feature length documentary tells the fascinating story of how cinemas and cinema-going have developed and flourished over the years — even in some of the most rural parts of England.

Along the way you will meet some of the colourful characters that are a key part of this narrative and hear the tales of how they kept the audience coming back. For many people their local cinema is their favourite place in the world, their second home, and their last community space.

The Final Reel is a film that celebrates local cinemas — past and present — and our timeless obsession with the buildings, films, film stars and the people that spend their lives in-thrall of them.

The film is narrated by John Hurt and features a mix of actuality, interviews and archive material to give an entertaining overview of the history of cinema-going in Norfolk and a snapshot of cinema-going in England today.

It also asks the question: Is this the Final Reel in the story of cinema or just another chapter in its continuing story? Director Jonathan Blagrove will introduce the film and at the end there’s a question-and-answer session; there will also be a small exhibition connected with the film in the foyer.

If you are not a member of the film club then now might be the time to join – this busy club offers members at least one film a month and you can bring along up to two guests for the bargain price of £30 for six months.

Membership is instant, there’s no waiting list, just go to www.klccc.uk for more details of how to join or come along and buy a day membership on the door for £5 per person.

n On Tuesday at 2pm, the Arts Centre is also the venue for a screening of the 1949 classic Passport to Pimlico (U), starring Stanley Holloway; this is part of the King’s Lynn Festival year-round programme and shown in partnership with the King’s Lynn Community Cinema Club. Tickets are £5.