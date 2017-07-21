Step back to the 40s in King’s Lynn

Lynn Museum is proud to be taking part again in the annual 40’s Lynn celebrations on Sunday.

The museum will be open from 10am-4pm with free admission to all. Not only will the public have the opportunity to view the fascinating collections on display, there is also a wide range of 1940’s activities being held.

There will be the chance to meet some costumed characters, including a member of the Forgotten Army, a soldier serving in Burma during the conflict, and also a member of the Land Army, a girl who fought in her own way, right here in Lynn.

The public will be able to listen to their accounts, gaining a glimpse into the lives of those living in the era.

If you fancy getting creative, the team will be on hand to help create your own Spitfire Fund badge, a popular accessory for those supporting the war effort during the conflict.

Spitfires will also be hidden throughout the museum for families to find – spot them all to win a small prize!

If all the hard work makes you peckish, then don’t forget to collect your ration card from the Town Hall before heading to the museum. Lynn museum’s very own confectioner will be offering a sweet treat to anyone with enough stamps on their ration card!

For more details on upcoming events at the museum please visit www.museums.norfolk.gov.uk/LynnMuseum or call 01553 775001.

You can also find the museum on Twitter or Facebook.