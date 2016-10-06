‘Stories of Lynn’ autumn series schedule announced

Back by demand the popular Stories of Lynn autumn talks programme returns for 2016.

Following the success of the first series of talks, a new, extended series has been scheduled for this autumn when ten talks will take place over six weeks, covering many fascinating aspects of history, art and architecture.

Cllr Elizabeth Nockolds, borough council cabinet member for Culture, Heritage and Health, said: “Stories of Lynn isn’t just a fantastic attraction, it also includes programmes of cultural events. Last year’s series was a great success, with talks from some wonderful experts and speakers – and this year’s programme looks just as good”.

Ruth Farnan, Learning and Engagement Officer for Stories of Lynn, added: “Lynn has a rich history, and these talks explore some really fascinating aspects of it. From medieval pilgrimages right up to twentieth-century artists, there’s something to interest everyone. We’re really pleased we could extend the programme this year to offer afternoon talks as well”.

The talks will be held on Tuesdays, starting on October 18, and continuing to November 22, and on each date there are talks at lunchtime from 1-2pm and in the evening from 6.30-7.30pm, held in The Assembly Room at Lynn Town Hall; admission is £2.50 per person.

Tuesday, October 18

1pm: Nigel Amies, The Adventures of Samuel Gurney Cresswell. Nigel will talk about the experiences of Captain Samuel Gurney Cresswell RN of King’s Lynn, including his voyage to discover the Northwest Passage in the 1850s, his meetings with the native populations, being icebound for long periods in the Arctic and trekking many miles across the ice to safety with sick crew members. Nigel will use Cresswell’s writings, paintings and other images in order to illustrate this subject in the very same place that the explorer himself gave a speech about his adventures in 1853

6.30pm: Susan Maddock, Mapping Margery Kempe’s Lynn. Margery Kempe (née Burnham) of Lynn is celebrated worldwide as the author of the first autobiography written in English, but surprisingly little has been discovered so far about her family and background. In this talk, former borough archivist Susan Maddock will unveil some results of new research into late medieval Lynn, including the location of the house where Margery grew up, and connections between the Burnhams and their relatives, friends, and neighbours.

Tuesday, October 25

1pm: Orla Kennelly, Conscientious Objection in Norfolk. A glimpse into conscientious objection in Norfolk during the First World War. We will look at the records of HM Prison Norwich and discuss public attitude to imprisonment for Conscientious Objectors. Discover the letters of Walter Manthorpe, Norwich man, who served time in Norwich, Wormwood Scrubs, Dartmoor and Wakefield Prisons during the war for his pacifism.

6.30pm: Bryan Howling, Life and Times of Captain George Vancouver R.N. George Vancouver sailed with James Cook on his second and third voyages and had circumnavigated the world before he was eighteen. Later he was given his own command by the King for an expedition to the northwest coast of America. His time with Cook and his own survey of some five years and the personalities involved will be the basis of the lecture.

Tuesday, November 1

1pm: Nick Sellwood, The work of the NRO Conservation Section. The King’s Lynn Borough Archives have been cared for in Norwich while the extensive renovation work needed to create Stories of Lynn was done. The talk will be about the conservation work that has taken place over the last year to preserve these fascinating and historically important documents. The charters in the collection have been digitised and repackaged and several items have received extensive conservation.

6.30pm: Paul Richards, Icelanders, Germans and Lynn merchants in the 15th Century: A Hanseatic Story. In June 1468 ten English merchant ships circumnavigated Jutland on their voyage to the Baltic, but seven were arrested by the Danes – two were from Lynn. The Danish King was also the overlord of Iceland where he said the English, and Lynn men in particular, had committed heinous crimes. This relatively minor international incident sparked a Sea War (1469 – 73) between England and the Hanseatic League. Hotheads around Edward IV blamed the German cities for instigating the Danish action against the English fleet. Peace was secured at Utrecht in 1474. But why is Lynn so interwoven with Icelandic and Hanseatic History in the 15th century and what is the local legacy of the Treaty of Utrecht?

Tuesday, November 15

1pm: Ruth Farnan, ‘Still Life with King John Cup’, by Pieter Gerritsz van Roestraten. Recent research has raised some interesting questions about Still Life with King John Cup, one of the most intriguing paintings in the town hall collection. Ruth Farnan, Learning & Engagement Officer at Stories of Lynn, will explore what it means and where it came from.

6.30pm: Michael Schmoelz, Medieval Pilgrimage in East Anglia. Michael will be using his recent research at UEA to analyse pilgrimage in medieval East Anglia. The first part of the talk will look at early pilgrimage, how it attached itself to early Christianity and arrived in Britain. The second part of the talk will focus on East Anglia, including here in Lynn.

Tuesday, November 22

1pm: Dayna Woolbright, The Life and Work of Sir Alfred Munnings. Join Dayna Woolbright, Assistant Curator of Lynn Museum, to find out more about this popular artist including a good look at Lynn Museum’s fine example of his work.

6.30pm: Tony Smith, Why Bother about Heritage? Billions (but no-one can agree on the exact figure) are spent each year on the conservation and repair of historic buildings and this shows no sign of abating. In this talk, architect and lecturer Tony Smith will consider how and why we continue to feed the appetite for built heritage in this country and the problems this causes in terms of ensuring the skills needed to sustain this large sector of our economy. He will also consider the way that we actually carry out work upon our historic buildings and the current ad hoc system that delivers those skills necessary to do it properly.