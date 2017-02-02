Stories of Lynn will bring history to life for schools

An exciting new schools programme has been launched in Lynn, bringing local history and learning vividly to life. The venue is Stories of Lynn, which is set within the vaulted undercroft of the 15th century Trinity Guildhall in the town centre.

And to celebrate the launch, there will be the chance for a whole class to win a trip to one of the venue’s activity days.

King's Lynn town hall

Cllr Elizabeth Nockolds, borough council cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, said: “Schools events at Stories of Lynn offer the perfect opportunity to bring the curriculum to life.

“King’s Lynn has 800 years of fascinating history, and where better to learn about it than in the buildings it was recorded in?

“The exhibition, the old gaol cells, the education room, the archive room and rooms within the medieval town hall will be brought to life by characters from days gone by in fun, interactive and educational sessions, perfect for Key Stages 1 and 2. Pupils can learn about the past through hands-on, engaging sessions, including object-handling, storytelling and craft activities.”

Here are details of the schools’ programme:

Medieval Merchants of Lynn – KS2 – Full Day: In this local history event, pupils will learn about the wealth and importance of King’s Lynn in the past through international trade. They will meet some of the people that were involved such as mayors, traders and craftsmen and discover the mark that they have left on the town. Curriculum areas: Local History, Art & Design

All the fun of the Fair: Frederick Savage – KS1/2 – Full Day: Discover the incredible rags-to-riches story of local engineer and Victorian entrepreneur, Frederick Savage. The children will spend one half of the day at Stories of Lynn finding out about Savage’s early life as the son of a poor poacher who was transported to Tasmania, in contrast to Fred’s later role as mayor of Lynn. The other half of the day will be spent at Lynn Museum learning about Savage’s Ironworks, a hugely successful maker of fairground rides and how Fred eventually made his fortune. Pupils will also learn how steam works to power machines such as early fairground rides. Curriculum areas covered: Local History, Science, Design & Technology, Significant Person.

Crime & Punishment – KS2 – Half Day: Pupils will learn how ideas about crime and punishment have changed over time. They will use real documents from King’s Lynn Borough Archive to discover how they can be used to find out about the past and uncover real stories, have a tour of the gaol, and enact a court trial in our real Victorian courtroom to learn how crime and punishment was dealt with in their local area. Curriculum areas: Local History.

Witch Trials – KS2 – Half Day: The self-proclaimed Witchfinder General, Matthew Hopkins, came to Lynn in 1646. In this half-day event pupils will discover some of the stories of real people caught up in the witch-hunting craze by looking at original documents in the King’s Lynn Borough Archives, meeting an accused witch, and assessing the evidence gathered by the Witchfinder General. Curriculum areas: Local History.

Floods and Flooding – KS2 – Full Day. In 1953 the river burst its banks and Lynn was flooded – could this happen again? Pupils will meet a costumed character to find out about the 1953 flood and calculate the social and financial cost of flood damage and use maps to identify key area of flood risk. Children will explore flood markers and flood defences along the quay side and calculate their effectiveness. This activity involved accurate measuring, recording data and calculating averages. Curriculum areas covered: Geography, Local History

Full days cost £5 per pupil, half-days cost £3.50 per pupil. Dates are by request. Stories of Lynn offers free planning visits to teaching staff. To book a schools visit, or find out more, visit www.kingslynntownhall.com/storiesoflynn

COMPETITION

Stories of Lynn has teamed up with Term Times Magazine to offer a prize of a free visit to Stories of Lynn for one class of up to 35 children and accompanying staff. Each child will also receive a goody bag and a ‘Grab a grown-up’ voucher – for a free return visit to the exhibition with a paying adult. To enter, schools will need to name two of the rooms within King’s Lynn Town Hall, and enter via www.termtimes.ltd.uk/competitions.

Entries can also be made by email to steven@termtimes.ltd.uk or by post to 70 Rutland Road, Stamford, Lincolnshire, PE9 1UW. Closing date for entries is Sunday, March 5.