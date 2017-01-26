Storytelling and crafts at St Nicholas’ Chapel

“Once upon a time, long, long ago, the birds got into an argument about who could fly the highest.” Discover what happened next at St Nicholas’ Chapel in February during National Storytelling Week.

Tales told by a trained storyteller, including The Eagle and The Wren by Jane Goodall, will start approximately every 20 minutes.

Children can also go on an animal hunt and make a colourful paper bird to take home.

You can drop-in next Thursday, February 2, or on Saturday, February 4, from 10.30am–12noon on both days. Sessions are free and suitable for all ages; refreshments will be provided. For the Thursday session the organisers are particularly keen to welcome childminders and home educators.

For more information about these events get in touch on 01553 774471 or send an email to kingslynn@thecct.org.uk

The chapel is in the care of The Churches Conservation Trust, the national charity saving historic churches at risk, and in September 2015, it was reopened following a £2.7m regeneration, in partnership with the Friends of St Nicholas’ Chapel and the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Since reopening, the chapel has begun a new life as a popular and cultural venue for events, concerts, fairs and exhibitions.

Also in February, during the school half term, St Nicholas Chapel will be holding free “half term trails” and a competition on three days.