Strictly dance winner’s two shows in West Norfolk

Winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2014, Pasha Kovalev, is back on the road with a brand new show Let’s Dance the Night Away. And there will be two local performances, at Lynn Corn Exchange on Thursday, April 23, followed by a visit to Hunstanton’s Princess Theatre on Wednesday, May 10.

Pasha arrived in the UK in 2011 as one of the professionals on Strictly Come Dancing. His first celebrity partner was Chelsee Healey and they became the nation’s favourites when they were runners-up to the coveted title.

In 2012 he danced with Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh and was once again runner-up.

In 2013 Pasha danced with Countdown presenter Rachel Riley before finally winning the trophy in 2014 with television presenter Caroline Flack.

After the huge success of his Life Through Dance and It’s All About You tours over the last few years, Pasha will be joined again by his spectacular dancers including special guest Anya Garnis in an evening of live singing, dance, chatting and fun.

This new production features breath-taking choreography, all your favourite dances, sensational music and stunning costumes leaving the audience supercharged with positive energy and emotion.

In every theatre, he will also feature in the True Motion Dance when children from local dance schools will perform for six minutes in the first half and then also six minutes in the second half of the show.

Ticket details and bookings for the Corn Exchange and Princess Theatre shows are available on the venue websites.