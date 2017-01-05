Strictly dancers on tour and heading for Hunstanton

Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice will be presenting a show at Hunstanton’s Princess Theatre next July as part of a UK tour.

Giovanni joined the hit BBC show in 2015 and made the final in his first year with Georgia May Foote, before teaming up with Laura Whitmore in 2016.

His leading lady is Luba Mushtuk, a four-time Italian Dance Champion and 2011 world Latin show-dance champion.

Her credentials include assistant choreographer and professional group dancer on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing 2016 and a dancer on the Burn the Floor international dance tour.

Giovanni, Luba and his professional dance team and singers take to the stage in Dance is Life. In Italian, it translates to ‘il ballo è vita’, and this show takes you on a journey of life through dance.

The show is not just ‘an evening with…’ but a tale of a beautiful young couple who fall in love on a windy dark night in a bustling Italian city, but not everything is smooth that evening. Featuring beautiful choreography to dances like the rhumba, the Viennese waltz, the Paso Doble and the Argentine tango to name a few.

The tour takes in over 25 UK cities and towns and runs from the end of April to the end of July.

The Hunstanton show is on Saturday, July 22, at 7.30pm; tickets will be £29 adults, concessions £24 and VIP £45; visit the box office at www.princesshunstanton.co.uk or call on 01485 532252.