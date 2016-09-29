Stunning photographs of West Norfolk scenes in new exhibition

A photographic exhibition featuring work by members of the Forward Day Centre and Ezone in Lynn opens in the town next week.

“Scenes of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk” is being staged at Greyfriars Art Space in St. James Street on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (October 4-6) from 10am-4pm daily. There will also be a civic visit by the borough mayor, David Whitby, on Tuesday evening.

Greyfriars photo exhibition ANL-160809-165854001

Jonathan Denney, the project manager of Ezone on the North Lynn Industrial Estate, said: “Our members are adults with learning disabilities some of whom have autism, sensory impairment, physical and mental health issues.

“They are more likely to face discrimination, negative attitudes and ignorance in their lives as well as other challenges relating to their disabilities; they are also vulnerable to bullying, harassment and social exclusion.

“Members wouldn’t normally have the opportunity to display their creative work as their abilities are not usually acknowledged. However, photography is one of the few mediums where members can compete on level terms with people without disabilities.

“We hope the exhibition will raise public awareness of adults with learning disabilities achievements despite the barriers they face.

“The exhibition will help our members progress as they will receive opinions on their work and understand what sells and what does not sell. It will also help them learn new skills and inspire them to further express themselves in a creative manner.”

Kathy Cossins, of Greyfriars Art Space, added: “We are pleased to be providing a professional exhibiting space for members of Forward Day Centre and Ezone.

“We are enthusiastic supporters of the aims of their exhibition. It is a privilege to showcase the photography group’s creative abilities and we look forward to meeting the exhibitors at their show.”