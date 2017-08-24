Suffolk soloist’s voice ‘like a nightingale’ coming to King’s Lynn

Christina Johnston, dubbed The Nightingale, will be playing an eagerly-awaited concert in Lynn in October.

The soprano, who despite her young age is already making a name for herself in the classical world with her vocal range that most could only dream of, will be performing at St Nicholas Chapel on October 14.

She has already had solo tours in Europe, Asia and South America and will be returning once again to the UK, this time for her debut album “Blessing” tour around the East of England.

The album, released on September 22 on Tadlow Classics, is available to buy at: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Blessing-Christina-Johnston/dp/B0748RC61Y/ref=s

Her album mixes highly popular opera arias, plus some rarities that are totally suited to her high coloratura voice.

These include selections by Mozart, Rachmaninov, Bellini, Dvorak, Gounod, Handel, Grieg, Johann Strauss, Canteloube and the notoriously difficult arias ‘Der Hölle Rache’ from The Magic Flute and ‘Bell Song’ from Lakmé by Delibes.

She will be accompanied by the incredibly talented Russian pianist, Inga Goldsmith who has worked with the likes of, Valeri Gergiev at the Marinski Theatre in St Petersburg.

The arias are the highest ever written pieces for voice by Mozart, Delibes and many more.

Tickets are available at: www.ticketline.co.uk/christina-johnston and on the door.

She will have 10 concerts in total, all starting at 7pm.