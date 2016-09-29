Sunday speakers booked in at Marriott’s Warehouse

A new autumn and winter programme of Pleasant Sunday Afternoons lecture series has been announced by Marriott’s Warehouse Trust in Lynn.

It will start on Sunday, October 9 at 3pm with “Marriott’s Warehouse: A Story of Reclamation and Re-use” by Stephen Heywood.

The series then continues every two weeks until November 20 with talks on “Joseph Dines: teacher, soldier and Temporary Gentleman”, “Holbein, Reformation Art and the Hanseatic Portraits” and “Water management in the Fens before the introduction of pumps”. All the lectures are free and there is no need to book.

Marriott’s Warehouse is situated on the South Quay in Lynn. It was built in the 1580s to store salt, corn and wine, and is now a Grade II* listed building.

Run by the Marriott’s Warehouse Trust, it aims to tell the story of the town’s historic built environment, particularly its merchant houses and warehouses.

The trust’s exhibition, Historic Buildings of King’s Lynn Past & Present, is open daily.

Trustee Dr Paul Richards says: “The trustees are again pleased to welcome distinguished guest speakers for the PSA series – more to learn and enjoy!”

For further information, visit the trust’s website www.marriottswarehousetrust.co.uk or contact the project manager, Rebecca Rees, on 07582 037301 or email info@marriottswarehousetrust.co.uk.