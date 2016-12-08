Swaffham and Downham festive concerts

Festive concerts are being held in Swaffham and Downham Market over the next few days.

Swaffham Arts present a “Seasonal Miscellany” at Swaffham Community Centre on Sunday, at 3pm. It will be an informal celebration of poetry, stories, music and memories of Christmas’ past – with festive refreshments available.

On Tuesday at 7.30pm, Downham Market Singers – a mixed choir who sing for pleasure – are at Downham Methodist Church presenting Cantate, A Concert For Christmas. Tickets at £7, to include refreshments, are available at Lewks in Wales Court, Downham.