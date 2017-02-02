Swaffham drama group to stage Aladdin

Pantomime fun returns to Swaffham next week with four performances of Aladdin at Stanley’s in Lynn Street.

This is being staged by community group TOSH (Theatre of Stanley’s House) and the curtain goes up for the first show on Thursday. The panto continues nightly at 7.30pm on Friday and Saturday, February 10-11, with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Full of colour, fun and music, this is a traditional family pantomime and the fourth by the group; in 2015 TOSH was nominated for National Operatic and Dramatic Association awards for its production of Robin Hood and also for the play The Importance of Being Earnest.

Aladdin will be played by Jasmine Tanner and the Princess by Suzy Budd; Marcus Lloyd and Monica Gregory will play Widow Twankey and Wishie Washie respectively, while the role of Abanazar is taken by Kieran Staines and Greg Wilson is the Emperor. The director is Vicky Billmen and the cast also includes Kirsty Lloyd, Bridget Knock, Fiona Robertson, Lucy Ward and Ewan Bimpson.

Also involved with the production is Zoe Birt, of Castle Acre, who has been fitting in promotion and selling tickets for the panto with her training for this year’s London Marathon when she will be running for the charity Children with Cancer UK.

TOSH has pledged to help Zoe towards her £2,000 fundraising target by making a donation after the pantomime run and costs have been taken into account. Her son, Ollie Hodkinson, is taking part in the show as an extra.

Tickets for the show are on sale now at £8 adults, £7 concessions or group discount on 10 or more tickets; call Zoe on 078999 83105 or Vicky Billmen on 01760 336006.