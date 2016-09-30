Swaffham Players to stage ‘Player’s Angels’

Swaffham Players are rehearsing for their next production, “Player’s Angels” by Amanda Whittington.

Based on real stories of life in the tobacco industry, “Player’s Angels” is a celebration of working women and was adapted as a BBC Radio Four Woman’s Hour serial.

It is the recollection of good times now distant - comradeship, simple pleasures, support for those in trouble - which makes this a joyous evening as well as a very funny one.

It’s 1954 in Nottingham and all the girls want to work at John Player, the biggest and best employer in town. The Player’s Angels have a good wage, a tobacco allowance and quite a reputation.

One group of ladies become good friends on the production line: Cyn is an aspiring starlet, beautiful and sassy; Vee has just got married but feels insecure about what her new situation requires; Glad has a dark but wonderful secret; and Mae, who comes to work in the big city, has a warm heart and an open mind, and might just rescue them all in the end...

Directed by John Hooker the latest offering from the Swaffham Players is taking place at The Barn Theatre, Sacred Heart School, Swaffham on Friday and Saturday, October 28-29, at 7.30pm. Tickets are available by calling Brian Hubbard on 01760 721899 or from the Green Parrot.’