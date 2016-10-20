Teenager’s charity exhibition at Greyfriars Art Space in King’s Lynn

Visitors to a new exhibition at the Greyfriars Art Space in Lynn can help in the charitable work of a talented young artist.

Hannah Williams calls the exhibition “Art From a 15-Year-Old” and hopes to raise funds and the profile of Project Gambia by selling her drawings and paintings.

Next March she will be taking part in Project Gambia where Year 10 and 11 students, supported by staff and community volunteers, visit villages in the African country to work and improve education and living conditions.

Hannah, an award-winning artist from Dudley in the West Midlands, said: “By selling my drawings I am to raise money to help the cost of the trip and contribute to this amazing charity.”

When first established in 2007 the aim of Project Gambia was for students, staff and members of the community to travel to The Gambia for a week each year to experience first hand life in a developing country so that they became aware of their responsibilities as global citizens.

However, Project Gambia has become much more than that and nine years on children have access to education and medical care, schools have been refurbished, communities have become more self-sufficient, farms have been established in rural areas, medical resources have been supplied and a nurse employed to provide medical care for children, and a solar powered water pump now provides drinking water.

Hannah achieved early success with her work, taking first place in a creative art competition with her drawing “The Unwanted Journey”.

Also on display will be work by her father Nick Williams and her grandfather Peter Swann.

Mr Swann, of Emneth, has previously had solo exhibitions at Greyfriars and also Lynn Arts Centre.

The exhibition will open on Sunday, October 23, from 1-4.30pm, and continue daily from 10am-4pm to Saturday, October 29.