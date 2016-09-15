Tenth anniversary party at Bar Red in King’s Lynn

Next Friday, September 23, represents a special day in the history of one of Lynn’s town centre bars.

On that day in 2006, Bar Red, in Norfolk Street, opened its doors for the first time, under the ownership of Claire Biggs and Elise Rout.

As far as they’re aware, this is possibly the longest time that the same people have owned/run a bar in the town, as a lot of the other places in town have either changed ownership or management many times over the years.

They’re also one of the biggest supporters of the local music scene, hosting live music every weekend, and they aren’t afraid to give original acts a go, as well as the odd covers band now and then. Both Claire and Elise are big fans of live music and they wanted to stay away from the club scene as other bars in Lynn already had DJ nights.

Helping them to celebrate are local covers band Whole Lotta Hair, who are also celebrating their 10th anniversary. The band have played there many times and always draw a good crowd so it’s fitting that there will be a joint celebration.

Both Claire and Elise would like to take this opportunity to thank all of their customers who have supported them over the years and helped them make it this far, and they also said they wouldn’t have been able to do it without their wonderful members of staff, both past and present, so a big thanks to you too.

There is a fancy dress option for anyone wanting to attend, and the theme is “things that were cool when you were 10 years old”.

The theme was chosen because they wanted to do something a little different and, with such a wide age range of the clientele, it should make for some interesting costume choices.

Most of all though, they just want everyone that comes along to have fun, and make the evening a memorable one.