That’s Entertainment, by Andy Tyler, September 29, 2017

Once again it was a pleasure attending one of the sessions of Lynn’s International Poetry Festival last weekend.

I really would have liked to attend more if time had permitted, but I gather it was a great success anyhow! The three poets I heard sharing some of their work to an appreciative audience were Penelope Shuttle, Sarah Day and Rosie Jackson.

I met a poet whose work I admire – Martin Figura – and recommend his short anthology of poems : Boring The Arse Off Young People; let’s say no more except I look forward to the Fiction Festival from the same organisation next March!

- Talking of popular local Festivals, don’t forget the Fear in the Fens Festival this Saturday and Sunday, taking place in Downham Market. Vintage horror films, guest speakers and horror shorts are on offer and tickets are just from £7. So, for some ‘Fenland frights’ visit Downham Market Town Hall this weekend! Also go to www.fearinthefens.com

- There’s certainly plenty more to look forward to for all the family at the Vancouver Quarter this Autumn. Halloween is just round the corner and the Borough Council and the Vancouver Quarter are organising a special spooky trail. Entertainers will be about and, you never know, there may be sweets given away by local retailers! The trail is being held on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 31, between 3 and 5.30pm. Be very afraid!

- Greyfriars Art Space is presenting an exhibition of work by Lucille Carter, including paintings and drawings of a botanical nature. The exhibition finishes tomorrow so do make it over to St James’ Street, Lynn, quickly! From October 7 we can tilt at windmills and enjoy a mixed media exhibition by Russell Chitty and members of Magdalen Art Group. The exhibition is open between 10am and 4pm and noon and 4pm on Sunday. All welcome.

- I always enjoy hearing performances by the King’s Lynn Town Band. I understand they are welcoming new members, so if you are interested and enjoy making music contact the bandmaster, Philip Mole, on 01553 828253 for an informal chat.

- The King’s Lynn Male Voice Choir has a full programme leading right up to Christmas and will be performing all over West Norfolk. On October 7 they will be at the Swaffham Assembly Rooms and the concert will be with the Marham Bluebirds. They will also visit Denver, Downham Market, South Wootton and Congham. Visit www.klmvc.org.uk

- Music to warm the heart! Sunday, starting at 7.30pm, is the time to be in your seat at Hunstanton’s Princess Theatre to enjoy the Stars of Irish Country Show – actually FOUR to be precise! The singers will showcase their biggest hits and will be supported by a super live band. There’s always plenty to enjoy at the theatre, including Raymond Froggatt and the live streaming of Benedict Cumberbatch as Hamlet included!

- The play version of Blood Brothers by Willy Russell is presented by the KLODS at the King’s Lynn Art Centre between October 19 and 21. Performances start at 7.30pm and there is a 2.30pm Saturday matinee. Phone KL 764864 for tickets. The show’s the thing you know!

- Don’t forget those Walks and Talks at True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum and the great work the King’s Lynn Town Guides do throughout the year.

- Lastly, my ‘club or society’ of the week is the King’s Lynn Community Cinema Club as they are running a Film Festival throughout the weekend at the King’s Lynn Arts Centre. The launch is tonight at St Nicholas’ Chapel and they continue to provide great cinematic entertainment. Yes, I think we truly CAN say, Lynn is a fine Festival Town!