That’s Entertainment with Andy Tyler

It’s usually difficult deciding what to include in the column as there’s so much going on to recommend in West Norfolk and, of course, space is limited. This week, however, one item that is self-recommending without a doubt is the start of Festival Too tomorrow and Sunday. Fireworks, Bootleg Bee Gees, on Saturday and Dixiemix, Redemption and Springwood Big Band on Sunday. It’s the beginning of a great line-up finishing up with Busted on the evening of July 15. All glorious gigs!

Also coming up at The Tuesday Market Place on Sunday, July 23, is ‘Forties Lynn: Life on the Home Front’. Other venues included in the themed event are The Town Hall and Lynn Museum.

Well done, King’s Lynn Model Railway Club for holding an excellent inaugural model railway exhibition last weekend. There were some superb layouts on display (you could vote for your favourite), as well as rail merchandise to buy and souvenirs and publications to collect. Refreshments were available and the event (one of many, hopefully) was well attended. Yes, you’ve guessed it, the club certainly qualifies for my ‘club or society of the week’. A very enjoyable event.

Don’t forget, if poetry pleases it’s the second meeting of the new poetry group tomorrow from 2-4pm at Marriotts Warehouse in Lynn. Members meet to read and discuss existing poetry, not generally to read their own, and refreshments are available, so do go along.

Thinking of writing your own poem? Why not enter The Proms Poetry Competition? For all the details visit the BBC website and search for Proms Poetry Competition 2017. I’ve written mine!

A special event at King’s Lynn Library takes place next Tuesday (July 4), between 2 and 4pm. This is the launch of the new Reading Well for long-term conditions book list, and will also include a ‘breath, movement and sound relaxation session’ from 2.30pm-3pm and 3.15pm-3.45pm. If you are able to attend please RSVP by email to alison.rainton@norfolk.gov.uk

Two items to include in my ‘Art spot’ this week. I’ve been asked to give advance notice of the West Norfolk Artists Association Summer Festival Exhibition being held between July 22 and August 5 (both Saturdays). The appropriate venue is St Nicholas’ Chapel, Lynn, and opening times will be between 10.30am and 4pm. Admission is free and there are parking facilities nearby. A reminder and more details to follow!

Over at Greyfriars Art Space, Two Worlds are going to collide! Intrigued? In that case take a trip over to the Gallery in St James’s Street, Lynn, or visit the website to find out more. Essentially, however, opening times are Monday-Saturday, 10am-4pm and Sunday, 11am-3pm. Admission is free.

I did mention, in passing recently, the exhibition entitled Shoes! Now on display at Lynn Museum, and over at Stories of Lynn there’s plenty going on also – so do give both a visit when you can.

I have also picked up that the annual art and photography exhibition ‘Focus’ at St Clements High School, Terrington St Clement, is being held from 6-8pm on Monday. This event recognises the outstanding achievements of the school’s students.

Lastly, don’t forget the Sea Funday at St Nicholas’ Chapel, on Saturday, July 8, from 11am until 5pm and over in Hunstanton take a look at the new statue of Henry Styleman le Strange, the town’s founder, on The Green and then, perhaps, listen to Soham Brass Band live at the Bandstand, on Sunday afternoon between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.