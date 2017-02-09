That’s Entertainment with Andy Tyler: Friday, February 10th

It’s always pleasing to attend an event or entertainment I have featured, and even recommended in this column, and find that it lived up to expectations. This was certainly the case in my opening items this week.

What a delight the recent West Norfolk Gilbert and Sullivan Society’s rendering of The Mikado. Superb singing and dancing, heaps of humour, crisp character work, piles of pathos and, although the stage is not one of the largest, full use was made of it. Principals, chorus and the King’s Lynn Sinfonia all gave of their best. So thanks indeed to Pat O’Connell, the show’s director, and Michael Hankinson, the musical director, for an evening of great pleasure.

Likewise, the rather quirky, but always engaging and light-hearted entertainment provided by the stand-up comedian Tim FitzHigham at St Nicholas’ Chapel, Lynn. Shakespeare’s Stand-up was an amusing entertainment centred on Tim’s various attempts to create record-breaking feats, the main one being his Morris dancing marathon over nine days between London and Norwich, following in the footsteps of one Will Kempe, a fellow actor with William Shakespeare. Slides helped illustrate and provided visual evidence of Tim’s achievements. An off-beat evening was had by all, to be sure.

Staying at St Nicholas’ Chapel, it was once known as the Showman’s Chapel and to celebrate that special connection and the opening of The Mart, a cheeky and cheerful elephant – called Ellie – will be hidden there. All you have to do is find Ellie, enter your name into the prize draw and you could be taking Ellie and a bag of sweet treats home. The Chapel is open Tuesday 14th to Saturday 18th (closed on Wednesday) from 11am-3pm, when Ellie will be waiting! Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Do pay a visit to King’s Lynn Museum and view the amazing Pentney Brooches (rare Anglo-Saxon treasures) and also take in the Little Lives exhibition (nostalgic snapshots of childhood); there is certainly much of historic interest to see and enjoy. At present entry is free and opening hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 10am- 5pm.

Young people from West Norfolk have made a film about our famous Mart (which has its historic annual opening on Tuesday) and I urge readers to pop into Stories of Lynn and view the film and take a look at the exhibition about the Mart before March 5 – provided we don’t get snowed in, of course.

Next, an advance notice of the King’s Lynn Fiction Festival, which runs between March 10 and 12. Details to follow, but there is always something of interest for everyone; highly recommended.

My local society to highlight this week is the King’s Lynn Camera Club. Meetings are held usually on a Monday evening, 7.30pm, at the William Burt Social Club in West Winch, PE33 OJY. Full details and contacts are included on the club’s website. Another possible path to follow in this new year.

Love is in the air, of course, with Valentine’s Day next week and I notice a Valentine’s craft session is being held between 10am and 3pm tomorrow at 27 New Conduit Street (next to Costa and opposite Wilco). The session is free and one can make a Valentine’s card and rose for a loved one if you are so inclined.

Lastly, two events to mention briefly. If you are a soul fan, why not contact Searle’s Leisure Resort for details of a Soul Family Affair coming up in early March? And over at Downham, don’t forget the St Winnold’s Day Parade in the town on Friday, March 17, from 9am.