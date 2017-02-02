That’s Entertainment with Andy Tyler: Friday, February 3rd

I am starting the column this week in the cinema, but I should firstly like to begin by remembering that great British actor who died last week, Sir John Hurt, latterly a Norfolk man, living in Cromer. I had the privilege of meeting him in King’s Lynn a few years ago, and found him to be affable and friendly.

I had long been an admirer of his work and it is through him and his fellow actors in the cast of the classic TV series I Claudius that I developed a lasting love and interest in the ancient world. I was also very impressed with the small part he took in the recent film Jackie, starring Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy, and recommend that movie to readers. On a lighter note, I hear ‘La La Land’ is also quite good...

Talking of entertainment in a lighter vein, I have just finished reading a rather unusual and quirky novel by Jean-Paul Didierlaurent, now in paperback, entitled The Reader on the 6.27. This happens to be the current book to read for the next Waterstone’s Book Group meeting which is held at the Lynn branch in Norfolk Street on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 1, starting at 4pm. An interesting book to discuss over tea, coffee or biscuits!

I always enjoy my visits to Greyfriars Art Space and wish to praise the recent offering there of Show Offs, the 2017 exhibition of work by students from the College of West Anglia. This was a great opportunity (well accomplished), for Art and Design and Media students to showcase their work at this professional gallery. I was greatly impressed by the high standard of the pieces including work in painting, drawing and print, mixed-media ceramics and 3D, photography, graphics and film-making. The students’ work was represented from a range of courses from across the department at the college and I for one, wish them well for the future – a bright one I am sure.

Turning attention to music for a while, don’t forget you have a chance to go and enjoy a performance of The Mikado, still showing tonight and two performances tomorrow at The Arts Centre in Lynn.

There is a coffee concert as part of the King’s Lynn Festival featuring Anna Rosa Mari (flute), and the Eblana String Trio, which includes music by Mozart , next Friday, February 10, starting at 11am at Lynn Town Hall , Lynn.

The next meeting of King’s Lynn Music Society, features Hexachordia Trio, with readings and music on instruments heard regularly at the court of Elizabeth 1. The recital starts at 7.30pm (coffee available from 7pm), the venue is again at Lynn’s Town Hall and the date is Wednesday, February 15. A date to remember for ‘jollie good companie’!

Something for the youngsters now. There will be a full range of activities held during February half-term in various locations in West Norfolk organised by Alive Leisure. For all the details visit www.aliveleisure.co.uk and enjoy the holidays. No doubt much family fun will also be had by all at The Mart this year and more about that soon.

I notice there will be a recital with Evelyn Nallen (recorder) and Zoe Lawrence (Soprano) at The Minster Vicarage, Lynn, this Sunday from 3pm where tea and cakes will also be available – very civilised!

Lastly, a plug for one of our local organisations that may be of interest. The King’s Lynn Model Railway Club meets weekly on Fridays at 7pm and always welcomes enthusiastic new members. An open day is being organised by the club for Saturday, February 18, from 10am through to 4pm and the venue will be the village hall in Cliff-en-Howe Road, Pott Row, PE32 1BY. Why not climb aboard? You can also call on 01553 679255 for more details.