The Bard made easy at Westacre Theatre

Four centuries after a wonderfully creative life, his prestigious plays are performed worldwide with casts of star actors.

No wonder then that as England’s most celebrated writer, William Shakespeare is widely regarded as the world’s pre-eminent dramatist.

Throughout 2016, theatres across the land were busy marking the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death and Westacre Theatre was at the forefront with screenings from Stratford and the Globe, cinema films, presentations on stage and a marathon reading of his complete works. “What’s done cannot be undone”.

So, what can The Westacre Theatre Company bring you next to follow such an exciting year? A much sought-after ticket is bound to be for the specially compiled Shakespeare Done Different, showcasing a selection of scenes from 20 plays and featuring 70 characters.

Whether or not you are a true buff of the Bard, this is an intriguing anthology for all ages offering you the richness, colour and sheer joy of famous passages and well-known figures. “All the World’s a Stage, And all the men and women merely players”.

Leaving Stratford to act in London, Shakespeare was a founder of the theatrical players called The Lord Chamberlain’s Men and helped build the original Globe Theatre. In 20 years or so, he crafted the genius of his vivid performances and plots capturing the complete range of mortal temperaments, emotions and conflicts. “To be, or not to be, that is the question”.

Credited with introducing 300 words into the English language with dozens of familiar phrases, his highly popular work transcends its Elizabethan roots to be constantly studied and reinterpreted in diverse cultural and political contexts. “He was not of an age, but for all time,” said a very perceptive Ben Johnson in 1623.

Everyone should enjoy the enchantment of Shakespeare every now and again. “The course of true love never did run smooth”.

In around an hour and a half of exuberant entertainment, Shakespeare Done Different will enlighten you to the universal themes and timeless insight that will make this an experience to be treasured and remembered. “If music be the food of love, play on”.

There are just two opportunities to see this unique production – on the evening of Saturday, February 25 (when your all-inclusive ticket covers both supper and the performance) and on Sunday 26th (when you will enjoy lunch and the show).

This is Shakespeare made easy; a reception cocktail and meal will make it all the more digestible. To book online visit www.westacretheatre.com or phone 01760 755800 when the theatre will return your call as quickly as possible.