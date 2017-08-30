The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, Theatre Royal Norwich

This multi award-winning play, adapted from the best-selling Mark Haddon book, has played to packed houses around the globe. Now in Norwich, the emotional tale of 15-year- old Christopher Boone, who has Asperger Syndrome, considers the big issues of life - love, kindness, education, tolerance and more but with plenty of humour thrown in, too.

Young Scottish actor Scott Reid is triumphant in the lead role and is on stage for the whole show - which is around two and a half hours long. His character’s life is in turmoil following the apparent death of his mother and the mysterious killing of next door’s dog.

We see his relationships with his family, his teachers, his community and strangers and feel his confusion and fear, helping us to further understand his condition.

There are great performances by Emma Beattie as his mother, Ed Michaels as his father and Lucianne McEvoy as teacher Siobhan - and don’t we all wish we had teachers like her!

Mention must go to the play’s staging, with Christopher existing inside a stark box with loud music and flashing lights giving us more of an idea of how frightening and bewildering life can be for him.

It’s a powerful piece and worthy of its ‘must see’ status.

The show continues until Saturday. Visit www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Sarah Hardy