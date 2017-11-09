The full beans on the Jack and the Beanstalk cast at King’s Lynn

Only one month to go until the booming voice of the Giant echoes throughout the walls of the Lynn Alive Corn Exchange in Jack and the Beanstalk, which begins on Friday, December 8.

It’s time to give readers the full beans on the fabulous pantomime cast, including Flesh Creep – the Giant’s slave – Ian Reddington, best known for his roles as Tricky Dicky in EastEnders and Vernon in Coronation Street.

The gorgeous Dame Trott will be played by audience favourite Ian Marr (who is also the show’s director – oh yes he is!); with his humble boy Simple Simon portrayed by the hilarious Scott Cripps – back by popular demand from last year’s performance of Buttons in Cinderella.

Playing Jack Trott, the hero is Rebecca Lisewski direct from the West End. She has performed in many of the pantos produced by Jordan Productions nationwide.

Jack’s love interest is the beautiful Princess Jill – Jessica Croll. Jessica performed at the Olivier Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, among many other productions. Magical Fairy Fushia will be played by Kayleigh McKnight, who is making her panto debut.

The star cow – Clarabelle – will be played by Moosical Daisy Meadows. Daisy’s credits are rumoured to include: Moove over Mrs Markham and Noel Coward’s Beef Encounter! Also back is KL.FM’s Charles Dennett, who this year will be playing the Lord Chamberlain. Oh yes he will!

The Corn Exchange’s director of culture and communication Nina McKenna said: “It’s always our favourite time of the year, with only a month to go until the warmth of panto comes to the Corn Exchange with laughter, songs, jokes and dancing.

“Jack is set to be a fantastic pantomime, we have an excellent cast and crew!”

On Sunday, November 26 Flesh Creep and Simple Simon (Ian and Scott) will be out in Lynn town centre from 1.30pm, for your chance for a selfie and a high five!

They will also be on the stage for the Lynn Christmas Lights Switch On, on the Tuesday Market Place from 4pm, so come along for your chance to see them up close.

Like the Facebook page, to keep an eye out for some ticket giveaways and competitions at www.facebook.com/KLCornExchange

Spend a fun-filled Christmas with the team behind last year’s critically acclaimed Cinderella.

Jack and the Beanstalk is sponsored by J & K Glass & Glazing.

It’s at King’s Lynn Alive Corn Exchange from Friday, December 8, to Sunday, December 31. Tickets are available by calling 01553 764864; or alternatively, go to www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk