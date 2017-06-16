The iceman cometh ... Sir Ranulph Fiennes in King’s Lynn soon

Sir Ranulph Fiennes

Thursday, July 13, 7.30pm

£20.50

In Mind Over Matter, Sir Ranulph Fiennes offers a personal journey through his life – from birth to the present day.

From light-hearted to strikingly poignant, Mind Over Matter covers Sir Ranulph’s childhood, misdemeanours at school, army life and early expeditions, right through the Transglobe Expedition, to his current Global Reach Challenge.

The Challenge includes the record-breaking and immensely challenging projects which saw Sir Ranulph receive the Guinness Book of Records accolade as ‘Greatest Living Explorer’ .

He has suffered frostbite and risked life and limb in some of the most ambitious private expeditions ever undertaken.