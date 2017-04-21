Auditions for play from King’s Lynn Players

Calling all Amateur actors and singers! The Kings Lynn Players are planning their latest musical production, Stephen Sondheim’s Into The Woods, which is being staged from November 15-18 at the King’s Lynn Arts Centre.

Into the Woods is a modern twist on the beloved Brothers Grimm fairy tales in a musical format that follows the classic tales of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Rapunzel-all tied together by an original story involving a baker and his wife, their wish to begin a family and their interaction with the witch who has put a curse on them.

Recently made into a Disney Movie starring Meryl Streep, Johnny Depp, Emily Blunt and James Corden it has some stunning music from the composer of Sweeney Todd and A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum. He is also known worldwide as the Lyricist of West Side Story and Gypsy.

If you are interested then readings and workshops are being held at Howard Junior School, Gaywood on Monday 3, 8, 15 May and Wednesday, May 17, all at 7.30pm.

Auditions will be held on Sunday, May 21 (venue to be confirmed). Email info@kingslynnplayers.co.uk or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.