Back to the 20s for Heacham players

The Pocahontas Players are ready to transport you back to the heady days of the early 1920s when the curtain goes up on their next production.

They’re performing Who Were You With Last Night at the Public Hall in Station Road, Heacham, at 7.30pm next Friday, May 12, and 2pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, May 13.

Founder member Janice Curtis originally wrote it as a drama over 18 years ago, when the Players first performed it.

She has added songs of the period to the story of the life of the ‘titled’ living upstairs, mirrored against the daily routine of the staff downstairs .

It takes place around 1920, in the London home of Lord and Lady Ribchester, when the ordered life of the household is about to be tested with the return of their son, Rueben, back from his years in colonial India. It is a story about loss and love.

Heacham Public Hall will be given a real ‘theatre feel’ with the addition of new raised seating.

And the period costumes, largely sourced by Janice, along with period furniture and props, will all help whisk the audience back to the early 20th Century times.

The cast have worked really hard on this production, along with the backstage crew, who tirelessly manage the several scene changes throughout the performance.

n Tickets are available from Janice on 01485 570402 or Jim on 01485 571267 and cost £8 (stalls) and £9 (raised seats – these are selling fast).