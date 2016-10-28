Dad’s Army in King’s Lynn, live on stage

Who will be the ‘Stupid Boy’ that makes you wait with anticipation for the famous line in the ‘Deadly Attachment’?

Will the ‘Godiva Affair’ be revealing? Or will ‘Mum’s Army’ prove that it was women who really were the power behind the War effort?

Dad's Army photo-call for KLODS latest production King's Lynn LtoR, Sergeant Wilson (Tony Downing), Captain Mainwaring (Richard Abel), Private Pike (Kieren Davies), Corporal Jones (John West) ANL-161025-075801009

All will unfold in KLODS 2016 play ‘Dad’s Army’ which opens next Thursday at the Guild Hall of St George (King’s Lynn Arts Centre) and runs to Saturday. The episodes from the original ‘Dad’s Army’ TV series have been skilfully brought to life by director Steve Bond, ably assisted by the KLODS production team.

Set in Walmington-on-Sea, the three episodes have been produced to remain faithfully funny to the written work and production of David Croft and Jimmy Perry, and have been further bolstered by the renowned Floral Dance, performed with the support and guidance of King’s Lynn’s ”King’s Morris” troupe Morris men and women.

It brings a whole new meaning to the phrase “slap stick”, and in this instance, Captain Mainwaring’s Home Guard unit take on the performance role to help buy a Spitfire, not to mention impressing the Ladies, including the formidable (and very funny) Mrs Fox.

A well-rehearsed cast of King’s Lynn’s notable stage actors and new faces join KLODS to bring family entertainment to the stage of a theatre that survived the Second World War.

This production has been brought to the Guild Hall of St George by the request of previous audience members whoenjoyed the near sell out show in 2005.

Two of the original cast members, Richard Abel and Jon West recreate their previous performances as ‘Mainwaring and Jones’ with comic panache, leading this well-schooled team to offer King’s Lynn entertainment at its finest. Whilst many remember the famous comedy characters who moved 1940’s Walmington on Sea into our living rooms each week for what turned out to be a near 10 year run, KLODS has endeavoured to rekindle the light of the Home Guard, and the comedic relationships that made the series into a National Institution.

Best not tell ARP Warden Hodges anything’s been re-kindled…..