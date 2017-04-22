Hunstanton theatre to host tribute to Dylan and Baez

The music of some of the greatest singer-songwriters of all time is featured in the new music show Blowin’ in the Wind which plays at The Princess Theatre in Hunstanton next month.

The show will be a journey through the inspirational songs of Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell, John Lennon and others who made up the great protest singers of the 60s..

This great music is performed by international multi-instrumentalists and vocalists Andante, comprising Vee Sweeney and Mark Rowson.

Vee said: “We are not trying to impersonate anyone. No way! We just celebrate this incredible music– terrific ballads, love songs and some wonderfully poetic stuff too. Just listen to the lyrics.

“We were brought up with these great artists and they have become part of all of ourlives.”

Dylan classics like Mr Tambourine Man and Like a Rolling Stone will feature alongside great Joan Baez classics like Diamonds and Rust, and The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down. There is also Lennon’s iconic Imagine, Joni Mitchell’s Both Sides Now and many more.

Book your big yellow taxi now and look forward to an evening of terrific music.

The concert is on Saturday, May 6, at 7.30pm. Tickets are at £19 and £16 and are available from the box office on 01485 532252 or go online to www.princesshunstanton.co.uk