Jane Austen at Holkham

A one-woman show next week at Holkham Hall celebrates the life and work of Jane Austen.

Since 2017 marks the 200th anniversary of the novelist’s death, Holkham is staging a special costumed performance consisting entirely of Jane Austen’s words on Wednesday (September 13), 7pm-8.30pm.

With the setting of the Saloon in Holkham Hall, this one-woman show celebrates the variety and wit of the author’s writings.

There will be extracts from her memoirs, letters, juvenilia, poetry and novels to take us into the attitudes, imagination and sensations of those who lived in country houses and rectories in the early nineteenth century.

It will include much of her perceptive (often satirical) observation of the social life of the English county families.

The extracts also capture her warm-heartedness and affection.

Tickets will cost £18, including a glass of wine.