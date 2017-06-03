Jim Davidson to play Hunstanton

Jim Davidson is playing the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton on August 5.

Jim Davidson OBE, has just completed a hugely successful 39-date tour with his autobiographical show 40 Years On, and Hunstanton is among additional tour dates announced for July and August.

The show, written and developed by Jim, is a heartfelt and hilarious reflection on a legendary career.

Funny, poignant and at times searingly honest, 40 Years On looks back at Jim’s triumphs and tragedies – from his breakthrough on New Faces in 1976, through to winning Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.

Jim will take audiences on a trip down memory lane, regaling them with never-before-heard stories, as he reminisces on the highs, lows and controversies of a unique life spent in the public eye.

Jim said: “I’m really enjoying sharing 40 Years On with audiences in theatres across the country.

“The piece is an honest and raw reflection of my life over the last 40 years, both in the spotlight and personally.

“Much of my life has been lived out with the nation watching, so what better way to set the record straight and hear the stories but from my perspective and in my own words?”

One of Britain’s top stand-up comedians, Jim Davidson OBE first came to prominence in 1976 when he won TV talent show New Faces.

Since then he has hosted prime time family TV shows including The Generation Game and Big Break.

He has topped the bill in many theatres in London’s West End and across the UK and as a film actor starred alongside John Malkovich in Colour Me Kubrick.

He founded the British Forces Foundation in 2000 and his unrivalled work with British Service personnel has included five visits to the Falkland Islands and countless engagements across the world.

He was awarded an OBE for his services to charity in 2001 and has coveted Showbusiness Personality of The Year Awards from the Variety Club of Britain.

Jim founded Care After Combat with Simon Weston, a UK-based charity providing professional assistance for the well-being of the veteran and their family.

Tickets for 40 Years On are on sale now. Visit www.jimdavidson.org.uk for further details and to book.