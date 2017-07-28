Joe Pasquale at Hunsanton: 5 pairs of tickets to be won

Comedian and one-time King of the Jungle Joe Pasquale is to play Hunstanton’s Princess Theatre on Saturday, August 26 – and five pairs of tickets can be won by answering a simple question.

Joe is performing The Devil In Disguise show.

He certainly has a devilish sense of humour and the show will be a high octane mix of everything that has seen Joe remain at the top of his profession for more than 20 years.

We all have a good side, a dark side, and a backside, so come and witness Joe Pasquale showing off all three, in a show that defies description.

He’s been searching for the fabled ancient merkin (Google it!) of Macedonia, once owned by Genghis Khan’s Nan (Maud), who wore it for special occasions, but only if she went to Lidl on the way home.

Witness Joe explain why the four horsemen of the apocalypse will be arriving on my little ponies, and what Action Man held with those gripping hands. It’ll be a show you won’t forget in a hurry, well... at least 40 minutes!

Joe has delighted audiences with his live stand-up tours for many years, but his hunger for new challenges has seen him star in theatre shows – the most recent of which was Spamalot – become a stalwart of the British pantomime circuit, voice characters for Hollyood movies, win I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2004, and take part in Dancing on Ice. The past 12 months have seen Joe performing daredevil antics on Live at the Palladium, make his debut at London’s Comedy Store and take part in ITV’s Sugar Free Farm.

To stand a chance of winning tickets to the show, answer this question:

What year did Joe win I’m A Celebrity?

Send answers on the back of a sealed envelope or a postcard to Joe Pasquale competition, Lynn News, Limes House, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL or email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk (put Joe Pasquale competition in subject head).

Include your name, address and phone number. The competition closes noon on Thursday, August 10.