Keith Skipper talks Squit at West Dereham

Highly-popular journalist, author and broadcaster Keith Skipper is out on the road again to do some more troshing with the public in his latest Squit and Polish show.

Keith will mix his love of local dialect and humour with witty and challenging views on the way Norfolk seems to be going these days.

The show is on Saturday, September 16, at West Dereham Village Hall.

Entry is £5 (West Dereham Heritage Group members £2), and the bar will be open.

Keith has an association with the village hall, having opened it five years ago.

In fact, the fifth anniversary of its opening will be on September 23.

This will be his third visit to the village hall in West Dereham.

He is always popular, said a spokeswoman, but there are tickets left for the night.

If you would like to buy one, phone 07833 192629.