King’s Lynn couple make Into The Woods a joint effort

The Kings Lynn Players’ latest production, Into the Woods, has a very special team at the helm!

Director Ross Woodhouse has teamed up with his real life partner, Bryony Ding, who will choreograph the show.

Both experienced Players on stage and off, this will be the first time they have worked together in this way.

Publicity officer Tom Clarke says: “Ross had a great vision for the show and wanted it to have a modern edge.

“When he told the committee that he wanted Bryony to choreograph as well, we felt they would make the perfect team.”

Ross and Bryony have appeared on stage in many productions and Bryony, owner of dance school Lynn Academy of Dance and Song and graduate from the Italia Conti Theatre School, was really keen to get started.

She said: “To have the opportunity to work with Ross on this production was one I couldn’t turn down. We have a great cast and it’s been so much fun!”

Starting with the immortal line “Once upon a time”, we follow Cinderella, Jack and the Baker with his wife throughout their journey that was recently made into a Disney movie with Meryl Streep, Johnny Depp, Anna Kendrick and James Corden.

With the book written by James Lapine and music by renowned composer Stephen Sondheim, best known for West Side Story, Gypsy and Sweeney Todd, this musical is a show not to be missed.

It is being staged at the King’s Lynn Arts Centre from Wednesday to Saturday, November 15-18, with performances nightly at 7.30pm and also a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £15 each and are available online at www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01553 764864.