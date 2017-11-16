King’s Lynn Lavender Hill Mob variety show bid to save Christmas

Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company will be taking to the Alive Corn Exchange stage next week in their Christmas variety show.

Entitled ‘Saving Christmas’, it promises to be full of family fun, with songs, sketches, dances and one or two surprises − but you’ll have to come along to find out what!

Lavender Hill Mob duo

Performances are Tuesday (November 21), 6.30pm and Wednesday, 2.30pm and 6.30pm.

Tickets are £10 adults, £7 children/concessions and £25 for a family ticket (four persons) and are available from the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange Box Office on 01553 764864.

So, come and join John and Zoe on their journey to Save Christmas!

Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company are an inclusive, multi-award winning organisation and registered charity, based in Lynn.

The St. James Street-based group specialise in the provision of music theatre education and British Sign Language to people from all walks of life, whether they be disabled or able-bodied.

Their ethos is ‘Respect, Encouragement and Commitment’ and through this ethos, they aim to bring out the best in their members and to help them to overcome their difficulties − whether mental or physical − and make them feel good about themselves and help to improve their overall health, wellbeing and quality of life.