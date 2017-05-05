King’s Lynn Studio Players tackle wartime tale

Hot on the heels of their latest, near sell-out, production of Goodnight Mr Tom, The Kings Lynn Studio Players present Kindertransport, by Diane Samuels.

Between 1938 and the outbreak of war, almost 10,000 children, most of them Jewish, were sent by their parents from Germany to Britain.

Nine-year old Eva ends up in Manchester. When Eva’s parents fail to escape, the child changes her name and begins the process of denial of her roots.

It is only when her own daughter discovers some old letters in the attic that Eva is forced to confront the truth about her past.

Featuring many members of the King’s Lynn Players in the cast it also marks the debut of Sophie Hobbs in the central role.

Director, Anthony Maley, said: “The Kings Lynn Studio Players, an off-shoot of the main King’s Lynn Players, can tackle some amazing plays which may not sell out a venue like the Arts Centre but are still amazingly worthwhile and challenging to stage.”

The play is staged on Thursday, May 11, and Friday, May 12, at Springwood Drama Studio, Lynn. Tickets £7.50. To book call Jane Farr on 01553 772038.