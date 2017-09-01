Olly and Nigel at Hunstanton Princess Theatre

The bunting will be out again as Olly and Nigel make their annual visit to Sunny Hunny, bringing joy and laughter in their wake.

Following their sell-out performances in July, Olly Day, master of magic and mirth and Nigel ‘Boy’ Syer, Norfolk’s funniest accordionist, are returning to the Princess Theatre this September with their all-new show for 2017.

Billed as ‘The Real Norfolk Show’, ‘If It’s Laughter You’re After’ is a fun filled afternoon of music, fabulous magic and great comedy songs, as well as a big dollop of Norfolk ‘squit’!

This year’s variety extravaganza sees Nigel and Olly as a pair of musicians, playing some great comedy songs and telling a cheeky tale or two.

Nigel ‘Boy’ Syer has built up a huge following all over East Anglia.

Known as Norfolk’s funniest accordionist, he will perform his own special brand of comedy and country songs.

Olly Day is a comedian and magician; he has a great singing voice and has spent the last eight years at the end of the pier in Cromer, starring in their Christmas show.

Back by popular demand this year is their special guest Lisa Marie. She can switch between singing the beautiful ballads of Karen Carpenter as well as giving her full range to the show-stopping songs of Cilla Black. Lisa has spent the last few years touring with Olly and Nigel at sellout concerts all over East Anglia.

Olly said: “The Princess Theatre is such a fabulous venue, it has a great atmosphere. We all love working there. We’re looking forward to returning this summer with our latest show. It seems to have become a permanent fixture in the diary.

“We all love our outings over to ‘Sunny Hunny’ each summer and look forward to saying hello to our many friends after the show.”

Nigel added: “We’re having such fun with the Laughter show this year. It gives us the chance to perform so many different sketches and comedy songs in the show. The audiences are loving it too!”

Tickets are priced at £13.50, concessions £12.50.

Call the box office on 01485 532252.