Olly Day time in Hunstanton

The bunting will be out again as Olly and Nigel make their annual visit to Sunny Hunny.

Following their sell-out performances last summer Olly Day, master of magic and mirth, and Nigel ‘Boy’ Syer, Norfolk’s funniest accordionist, are returning to the Princess Theatre this month and in September with their all-new show for 2017.

Billed as ‘The Real Norfolk Show’ ‘If it’s Laughter You’re After’ is a fun-filled afternoon of music, some fabulous magic and great comedy songs, as well as a big dollop of Norfolk ‘squit’!

This year’s variety extravaganza sees Nigel and Olly as a pair of musicians playing some great comedy songs and telling a cheeky tale or two!

Nigel ‘Boy’ Syer has built up a huge following all over East Anglia. Known as Norfolk’s funniest accordionist, he will be performing his own special brand of comedy and country songs.

Olly Day is a comedian and magician; he has a great singing voice and has spent the last eight years at the end of the pier in Cromer, starring in their Christmas show.

Back by popular demand this year is their special guest Lisa Marie. Her voice is amazing… Lisa can switch between singing the beautiful ballads of Karen Carpenter, as well as giving her full range to the show-stopping songs of Cilla Black.

She has spent the last few years touring with Olly and Nigel at sell-out concerts all over East Anglia.

Olly says: “The Princess Theatre is such a fabulous venue, it has a great atmosphere. We all love working there. We’re looking forward to returning this summer with our latest show.”

Nigel says: “We’re having such fun with the Laughter Show this year. It gives us the chance to perform so many different sketches and comedy songs in the show. The audiences are loving it, too!”

They laughed: “It seems to have become a permanent fixture in the diary. We all love our outings over to ‘Sunny Hunny’ each summer and look forward to saying hello to our many friends after the show.”

Both Nigel and Olly have been playing to full houses every week in Gorleston-on- Sea where they are starring in the ‘Summer Laughter Show’.

‘If it’s Laughter You’re After’ is staged at the Princess Theatre on Thursday afternoons July 13 and 20 and September 7 and 14 at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £13.50, concessions £12.50.