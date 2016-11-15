REVIEW: Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Norwich Theatre Royal: Breakfast at Tiffany’s

We all love that iconic 1961 movie, starring a gamine Audrey Hepburn in her famous little black dress, pearls and tiara. It’s a romantic drama, with her will-o’er-the-wisp character, Holly Golightly, working her way through a succession of gullible men – usually wealthy ones.

This production, with Georgia May Foote (Strictly Come Dancing and Coronation Street) in the lead role, is altogether more meaty – and mysterious. It stays true to the 1958 Truman Capote novel as it tries to examine this enigmatic character, ‘a stranger who’s a friend’, but we all sort of guess there’s going to be no happy ending – unlike the film.

The tale is told retrospectively by a young wannabe writer Fred (Matt Barber), himself not quite sure what life is all about and as captivated by Holly as everyone else. Foote, in her stage debut, is charming as a character who seemingly could have it all, but won’t play by life’s conventional rules and ultimately fails to find fulfilment.

At another level, the piece takes a swipe at the hypocrisy of New York society in the 1940s where all manner of behaviour was accepted as long as appearances were upheld. Not much changes, you could say!

Finally, mention must be made of Bob the Cat who provides a lovely little added extra as Holly’s cat. What stage presence!

The show continues until Saturday, visit www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Sarah Hardy