REVIEW: Cinderella at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

A ball will be had by all at this year’s panto production of Cinderella at the Corn Exchange in Lynn, with more than two hours of non-stop entertainment.

The jam-packed show was everything a panto should be: fun, witty, clever and a little bit magical, and I can honestly say I had a smile on my face from start to finish.

Photo-call at King's Lynn Corn Exchange for the 2016 Cinderella Pantomime Panto stars outside the Corn Exchange The Ugly Sisters LtoR, Ian Marr and Steven Kynman ANL-160919-131641009

The stand-out performances came from, perhaps unsurprisingly, Buttons and the Ugly Sisters (Floribunda and Marjorie Hardup) – the comic characters played by Scott Cripps, Steven Kynman and Ian Marr respectively – who kept the laughs coming. Kynman and Marr’s pantomime dames are hysterical, and are a pairing which I would like to see again.

Particular highlights included Buttons confessing his love to a pretend Cinderella, and when the Ugly Sisters fell for two men in the front row and convinced them up to come up on stage to dance.

And audience participation was an important part of this production, with all of the key elements of a panto being ticked off as the evening went on.

Never have I heard my eight-year-old nephew shout so loud as when he was trying to tell the actors “he’s behind you!”.

Leading lady Cinderella, played by Melissa Fleming, was paired with Matt Lapinskas’ Prince Charming and the royal couple were at their best when serenading one another.

Had I not read it in the programme, I would not have known that this is Fleming’s professional debut.

Supporting members of the cast, including Helen Watson as the Fairy Godmother, Malcolm Ward as Baron Hardup, Oliver Tester as Dandini and KLFM’s Charles Dennett as the Brokers Man, all added fun and frolics to the production.

Credit must also be paid to the costume department, who created a dress of dreams for Cinders at the ball, and who really outdid themselves with the Ugly Sisters’ final outfits (the duo were dressed as a horse and carriage).

One of the most impressive parts of the production came just before the interval, when the Fairy Godmother’s magic came into play, and a horse and carriage were brought to life by Imagine Theatre’s Etch a Sketch.

You wouldn’t have to be under the age of 10 to be amazed when the horse began to fly, either.

Some young talent from the dancing troupe was showed off too, particularly when tap dancing came into play.

There’s possibly more to commend than is entirely possible in this Jordan Productions panto, but if you want an evening of laughs and magic, look no further than Cinderella at Lynn’s Corn Exchange.

This production runs until Saturday, December 31 and tickets can be booked at: www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

Rebekah Chilvers