REVIEW: Into The Woods at King’s Lynn proves to be big hit

The King’s Lynn Players’ latest production of Sondheim’s Into The Woods staged at The King’s Lynn Arts Centre last week proved a big hit with audiences.

Reviews from theatregoers were so positive and they praised the staging and direction of this challenging piece of theatre. The cast were also praised for their performances in, what is probably, one of the hardest shows around in terms of song.

Director Ross Woodhouse said: “Thank you so much. I’ll never forget this wonderful experience.”

Kings Lynn Players’ chairman Chris Fox said: “A big thank you to our hugely talented production team, cast and crew.

“Also a big thank you to our loyal audiences who supported a lesser known show and embraced the dark story.

“Now it’s time to start planning our next production, The Secret Garden, directed by lead actor from Into the Woods, Tom Watson. Readings are being held on Monday, November 27 at Howard Junior School, Gaywood at 7.30pm....so come along and find out about auditions!”

For more details on auditions for The Secret Garden email info@kingslynnplayers.co.uk or check out the King’s Lynn Players Facebook page.

Tickets are already available from the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange Box Office on 01553 764864 or on their website https://www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk/whats-on/theatre/the-secret-garden/