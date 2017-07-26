Review: Tangomotion, Lynn Arts Centre, Wednesday, July 26

To begin at the end, the last tango in King’s Lynn on Wednesday night at the town’s Arts Centre left the audience entranced and shouting for more.

It was the end of the Tangomotion journey which had travelled through time bringing to the Guildhall stage the sounds and drama of the celebrated dance which began in the slums of the Buenos Aires.

The show featured four of the world’s leading tango dancers with music from Tango Siempre, a band of four musicians playing piano, double bass, violin and the bandoneon, an instrument which is similar to an accordion but which is “fiendishly difficult to play”, we were told. It was also described as the defining sound of the tango.

Pianist Jonathan Taylor, one of three composers in the Tango Siempre band, spoke at intervals about the music genre’s Argentinian roots, some of its leading composers and the complexities of the dance.

The dancers, who negotiated what seemed to be a tiny stage area, provided a breathtaking display of movement, kicking and flicking, gliding and holding dramatic poses.

Their costume changes throughout the performance were frequent, bringing to the stage fiery intense colours and shimmering glamour as they whirled and wowed with seamless ease.

Some of their dances were choreographed while others were improvised with complicated twists and turns flowing in time to the music.

Sounds from the golden age of tango from the 1920s to 1940s and the Nuevo Tango compositions of Astor Piazzolla filled the theatre and it was a privilege to be able to watch these world-class musicians perform on stage.

But it may not have been the last tango in Lynn, if Jonathan Taylor’s suggestion is followed up, that the town forms its own society dedicated to the genre for people to share and enjoy in future.

Julie Graham